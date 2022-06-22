Germany's Enertrag bidding for stake in Schwedt refinery -Handelsblatt

Industrial facilities of PCK Raffinerie oil refinery are pictured in Schwedt/Oder, Germany, May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - German energy company Enertrag SE is applying to take a stake in the Russian-owned Schwedt refinery, a spokesperson told the Handelsblatt newspaper.

"We have expressed our willingness to the federal and state governments to contribute as an investor to securing the site and the associated jobs," an Enertrag spokesperson was quoted as saying in the Wednesday report.

The company did not say what form its engagement in the refinery, which is partly owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft, would take, the report said.

Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray

