Gibson Energy to buy Buckeye Partners' South Texas Gateway oil terminal















June 14 (Reuters) - Canadian energy infrastructure firm Gibson Energy (GEI.TO) said on Wednesday it will buy the South Texas Gateway oil terminal from Buckeye Partners and co-owners Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N) and Phillips 66 (PSX.N) for $1.1 billion.

U.S. oil exports have boomed in recent years, touching a record of about 4.5 million barrels per day in March, on rising shale output and Russia's invasion of Ukraine that buoyed demand for U.S. oil.

South Texas Gateway, located in Ingleside at the mouth of the Corpus Christi ship channel, is among the largest exports facilities in the United States, handling about 700,000 barrels per day of oil exports.

The terminal, which began oil export operations in July 2020, is 50% owned and operated by privately held Buckeye Partners. Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum Corp each have 25% stakes.

