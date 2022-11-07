GIC, Dream Industrial JV to buy Canada's Summit for $3.3 bln















Nov 7 (Reuters) - A joint venture between Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Canadian industrial real estate company Dream Industrial REIT (DIR_u.TO) will acquire Canada's Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU_u.TO) for C$4.46 billion ($3.30 billion), the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

The unitholders of Summit, which also manages industrial properties across Canada, will get C$23.50 per unit in cash, representing a 31.1% premium to its last close on Friday.

Including debt, the deal is valued at C$5.9 billion, the companies said.

The deal value, excluding debt, is based on Summit's 189.85 million outstanding units as of June 30.

($1 = 1.3523 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.