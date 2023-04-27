Glencore to buy Brazilian assets from Norsk Hydro in $1.11 bln deal















OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL) said on Thursday it will sell a 30% stake in Brazilian alumina refinery Alunorte and a 5% stake in bauxite producer Mineracao Rio do Norte to Swiss miner and trader Glencore (GLEN.L).

"The transactions will have a total net enterprise value of $1.11 billion," Hydro said in a statement.

Glencore expects to pay around $700 million for the equity stake on completion of the deal in the second half of 2023, it said in a separate statement, which will give the miner and trader an offtake of the metal of proportionate value.

"The growing decarbonisation trend is driving demand not only for the mass production of batteries that require the raw materials which Glencore produces, but also for primary aluminium as a strong, lightweight manufacturing metal," said Robin Scheiner, head of alumina and aluminium at Glencore.

Growing demand for metals needed for the green energy transition is fuelling a wave of mining industry buyout offers.

Norsk Hydro will use proceeds from the transaction for strategic growth and for shareholder distribution, CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim said.

