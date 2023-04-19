Glencore in hot pursuit of Teck with eyes on copper assets















April 19 (Reuters) - Swiss miner Glencore Plc (GLEN.L) said on Wednesday it was willing to raise its bid for Canada's Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO), its latest attempt to bring the Canadian miner on the negotiation table ahead of restructuring.

Teck has repeatedly rejected Glencore's offer and instead urged shareholders to vote for the company's own plan to split its coal and copper businesses.

Here is the snapshot of key events in the Teck-Glencore saga so far.

