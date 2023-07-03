Glencore proposes to buy remaining stake of PolyMet

The logo commodities trader Glencore is pictured in Baar
The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

July 3 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc (GLEN.L) said on Monday it had proposed to buy the remaining stake in copper miner PolyMet Mining (PLM.A) it does not already own for about $71 million.

The Swiss commodity trader already owns 82.26% of PolyMet.

Glencore is in the midst of a bigger acquisition bid for Canada's Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) as the miner looks to increase exposure to energy transition metals such as copper and nickel.

Glencore's non-binding cash offer of $2.11 per share values PolyMet at about $410 million, according to Reuters calculation.

Shares of PolyMet more than doubled in premarket trading to $1.87.

Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next