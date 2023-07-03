Glencore proposes to buy remaining stake of PolyMet
July 3 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc (GLEN.L) said on Monday it had proposed to buy the remaining stake in copper miner PolyMet Mining (PLM.A) it does not already own for about $71 million.
The Swiss commodity trader already owns 82.26% of PolyMet.
Glencore is in the midst of a bigger acquisition bid for Canada's Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) as the miner looks to increase exposure to energy transition metals such as copper and nickel.
Glencore's non-binding cash offer of $2.11 per share values PolyMet at about $410 million, according to Reuters calculation.
Shares of PolyMet more than doubled in premarket trading to $1.87.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsCommodities broker Marex buys Hong Kong-based recycled metals firm
London-based Marex, one of the world's largest privately owned commodities brokers, said on Monday that it had acquired Hong Kong-based recycled metals trading firm Global Metals Network (GMN) to expand business in the sustainability-focused sector.