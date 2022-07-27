Glencore sells Yancoal Australia stake in $A422 mln block trade -sources

The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - Glencore (GLEN.L) has sold its stake in Yancoal Australia (YAL.AX) in a block trade worth A$422 million ($293 million), according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The deal involved 84.5 million shares sold at A$5 each, added the sources, who could not be named as the information had not yet been made public.

Glencore and Yancoal Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The block trade price was a 12.1% discount to Yancoal's closing price on Wednesday of $A5.69 each.

Glencore's stake was 6.4% of Yancoal's total share capital.

The deal was fully subscribed soon after the books opened, one of the sources said.

The sale comes almost a month after Glencore and other Yancoal shareholders rejected an offer by China's Yankuang Energy (600188.SS), to buy the remaining 37.7% of shares in Yancoal that it did not own at a discount, for $1.8 billion.

Glencore has said it would be willing to sell its stake in Yancoal at the right price. read more

Yancoal owns coal mines in New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia, and counts China Cinda Asset Management (1359.HK) among its top minority shareholders.

($1 = 1.4393 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Praveen Menon in Sydney and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens

