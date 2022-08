Aug 1 (Reuters) - Payments tech company Global Payments Inc (GPN.N) said on Monday it would buy business software firm EVO Payments Inc (EVOP.O) in a $2.8 billion deal.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

