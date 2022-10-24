Gold Fields 'making headway' ahead of shareholder vote on Yamana deal - CEO

Chris Griffith, CEO of Goldfields, speaks to Reuters at the African Mining Indaba 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa, May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Shelley Christians















JOHANNESBURG, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's Gold Fields (GFIJ.J) on Monday talked up support for its proposed takeover of Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), with shareholders set to vote on the deal in four weeks' time.

"We are making good headway in all conversations," Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith said, adding that "the numbers are pointing in the right direction".

The transaction requires the approval of 75% of Gold Fields shareholders, and 66.67% of Yamana shareholders.

Reporting by Nelson Banya and Helen Reid, Editing by Louise Heavens











