Gold Fields plans Toronto listing after Yamana deal

A small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the Gold Fields logo in this illustration taken November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's Gold Fields (GFIJ.J) on Monday announced plans to seek a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) if its proposed takeover of Canada's Yamana Gold is successful, in a bid to win over investors, some of whom had criticised the deal.

"Gold Fields will apply to have its securities listed on the TSX, subject to the completion of the transaction, to provide shareholders additional flexibility at limited incremental cost," Gold Fields said in a market update on the deal.

Gold Fields added it would revise its dividend policy to declare an interim and final dividend of up to 45% of normalised earnings each year.

Reporting by Nelson Banya, Editing by Helen Reid and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.