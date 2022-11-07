Gold Fields says it will not make new offer for Yamana Gold

A small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the Gold Fields logo in this illustration taken November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The board of South Africa's Gold Fields (GFIJ.J) has decided it will not offer to change the terms of its deal to take over Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) after Agnico Eagle (AEM.TO) and Pan American (PAAS.TO) made a surprise bid for the miner on Friday.

The decision not to make a new bid reflected "commitment to capital discipline" and the "fairness" of the deal to both Gold Fields and Yamana shareholders, the South Africa-listed gold miner said on Monday.

Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Tom Hogue

