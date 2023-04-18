Goldman Sachs initiating sale of fintech unit GreenSky















April 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) is starting a process to explore the sale of GreenSky, its fintech unit, the bank's chief executive officer, David Solomon, said on Tuesday.

"We believe GreenSky is a good business and is performing well with first quarter originations in our core home improvement loans, up over 25% year-over-year and a weighted FICO on total originations of over 780. Given our current strategic priorities, however, we may not be the best long-term holder of this business", Solomon told analysts in a call on Tuesday.

