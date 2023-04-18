Goldman Sachs initiating sale of fintech unit GreenSky

The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

April 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) is starting a process to explore the sale of GreenSky, its fintech unit, the bank's chief executive officer, David Solomon, said on Tuesday.

"We believe GreenSky is a good business and is performing well with first quarter originations in our core home improvement loans, up over 25% year-over-year and a weighted FICO on total originations of over 780. Given our current strategic priorities, however, we may not be the best long-term holder of this business", Solomon told analysts in a call on Tuesday.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

