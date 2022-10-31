Goldman Sachs names new M&A heads for Americas -memo















NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) on Monday named Avinash Mehrotra and Brian Haufrect as the new co-heads of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Both Mehrotra, who currently is the head of global activism, and Haufrect, who is global head of natural resources M&A, will continue to hold their existing roles.

Russ Hutchinson will rejoin Goldman's investment banking unit as chief operating officer of its global M&A business, according to the memo.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Goldman spokesperson.

Reporting by Svea-Herbst Bayliss and Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Chris Reese











