Goldman Sachs names new M&A heads for Americas -memo

The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) on Monday named Avinash Mehrotra and Brian Haufrect as the new co-heads of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Both Mehrotra, who currently is the head of global activism, and Haufrect, who is global head of natural resources M&A, will continue to hold their existing roles.

Russ Hutchinson will rejoin Goldman's investment banking unit as chief operating officer of its global M&A business, according to the memo.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Goldman spokesperson.

