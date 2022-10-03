Greece initiates process for a stake sale in Volos port















ATHENS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Greece has initiated a process for the sale of a majority stake in the port of Volos, its privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday.

HRADF's advisers will investiage possible investors' interest for the sale of a stake of at least 67% in the Volos Port Authority, which operates the port, via an international tender, the agency said in a statement.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou











