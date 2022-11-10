Greece's privatisation agency cancels Alexandroupolis port sale
ATHENS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Greece has called off the sale of its northern port of Alexandroupolis, privatisation agency HRADF said on Thursday.
The HRADF board convened on Thursday and decided to cancel the tender for the sale of a majority stake in the port, the agency said in a statement.
Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by David Goodman
