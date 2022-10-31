Greek power utility PPC denies reports of deal to buy Enel Romania















ATHENS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Greece's biggest power utility Public Power Corp (PPC) (DEHr.AT) on Monday denied Greek media reports that it was close to buying 70% of power utility Enel Romania, and that it had signed a relevant memorandum of understanding with Italy's Enel group (ENEI.MI).

In a statement responding to a question by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission on the reports, PPC said it was "actively exploring" growth opportunities in Greece and southeast European markets.

It added: "Within this framework, PPC is screening selected potential acquisitions in Romania and Bulgaria, without however at the moment having any agreement or MoU in place."

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris Editing by Tomasz Janowski











