Greek power utility PPC denies reports of deal to buy Enel Romania
ATHENS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Greece's biggest power utility Public Power Corp (PPC) (DEHr.AT) on Monday denied Greek media reports that it was close to buying 70% of power utility Enel Romania, and that it had signed a relevant memorandum of understanding with Italy's Enel group (ENEI.MI).
In a statement responding to a question by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission on the reports, PPC said it was "actively exploring" growth opportunities in Greece and southeast European markets.
It added: "Within this framework, PPC is screening selected potential acquisitions in Romania and Bulgaria, without however at the moment having any agreement or MoU in place."
