Greyhound owner Flix picks JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas for planned IPO

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - German bus services firm Flix has picked three banks as advisers for a planned initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2024, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The banks involved are JP Morgan(JPM.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), the sources said.

Flix, the owner of the Greyhound brand in North America and FlixBus in Europe, could reach a valuation of 4 billion euros ($4.42 billion) in an IPO, they added.

Last year, the company posted a 185% jump in revenues to more than 1.5 billion euros.

Flix declined to comment. JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.9057 euro)

Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Rachel More and Jonathan Oatis

