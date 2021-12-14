Grupo SURA will not participate in Nutresa offer, deadline extended

The Grupo Sura logo is seen at its headquarters in Medellin, Colombia, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

BOGOTA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Grupo SURA SA (SIS.CN), Colombia's largest holding company, said it will not participate in a public acquisition offer led by Grupo Gilinski for food producer Grupo Nutresa SA (NCH.CN), as the deadline for the sale was extended.

Grupo Gilinski and Abu Dhabi's Royal Group want to buy between 50.1% and 62.625% of circulating shares in Nutresa for up to $2.2 billion via their joint NUGIL S.A.S. vehicle.

"The board of Grupo SURA, after various sessions in which only independent members participated, has unanimously determined not to accept the public offer for acquisition of shares in Grupo Nutresa presented by Nugil S.A.S.," Grupo SURA said in a statement late on Monday.

Grupo SURA holds 35.7% of Nutresa's shares. Grupo Argos SA (ARG.CN), which holds about 10% of Nutresa shares, has also said it will not participate in the offer. read more

"For Grupo SURA, the offer is significantly removed from the value of Grupo Nutresa and its portfolio of investments," the statement added, citing a financial assessment conducted by Bank of America.

NUGIL said on its website it would extend the offer period - initially set to end on Friday - until Jan. 12.

Grupo Gilinski is also seeking up to 31.68% of Grupo SURA's share in a separate public offer, valued at up to $1.19 billion.

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Will Dunham

