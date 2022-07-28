Hella sells stake in HBPO to Plastic Omnium for $295 million

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - Automotive supplier Hella (HLE.DE) on Thursday said it has decided to sell its third in joint venture HBPO to French co-shareholder Plastic Omnium (PLOF.PA).

The deal, which will see Hella sell the 33.33% stake for 290 million euros ($295 million), is expected to close in the fourth quarter, the company said.

($1 = 0.9842 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz

