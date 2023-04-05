Henkel streamlines structure of Adhesive Technologies unit















BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - Germany's Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) on Wednesday said it would optimize the organizational structure of its Adhesive Technologies business by setting up three business areas instead of the current four.

The new organizational structure, comprising the business areas Mobility & Electronics, Packaging & Consumer Goods and Craftsmen, Construction & Professional, will already be reflected in its quarterly statement on May 4, Henkel said.

The company plans to use scale and competence benefits even more efficiently with the change, it said, ensuring close customer and market proximity at the same time.

Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova Editing by Miranda Murray











