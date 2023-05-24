Holcim acquires British precast materials maker Besblock















ZURICH, May 24 (Reuters) - Holcim (HOLN.S) is buying Besblock Ltd, a British maker of precast building materials, the Swiss cement and concrete maker said on Wednesday.

Besblock, which makes sustainable building blocks using recycled aggregates and 24% less material than ordinary blocks, was bought for an undisclosed sum.

It's the latest acquisition by Holcim, which could make more than 30 deals this year, CEO Jan Jenisch said last month.

Reporting by John Revill, editing by Kirsti Knolle











