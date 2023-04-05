Holcim acquires British recycling company Sivyer Logistics
ZURICH, April 5 (Reuters) - Holcim (HOLN.S) has acquired Sivyer Logistics, a British company which recycles construction and demolition waste in London.
Sivyer currently handles roughly 1 million tons of materials per year, using recycling and recovery technologies to recover over 500,000 tons of recycled aggregates and manufactured soils, Holcim said.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- DealsIndonesia's Merdeka Battery set to price shares at top in $586 mln IPO
Indonesian nickel firm PT Merdeka Battery Materials plans to price its shares at 795 rupiah each, at the top of the range for its initial public offering (IPO) to raise 8.75 trillion rupiah ($586.46 million), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.