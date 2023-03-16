Holcim acquires HM Factory to enter precast market in Poland
ZURICH, March 16 (Reuters) - Holcim (HOLN.S) on Thursday said it has acquired HM Factory, a provider of precast concrete products for an undisclosed sum.
HM Factory, which makes products used in walls, staircases and balconies, has annual sales of 18 million Swiss francs ($19.36 million).
($1 = 0.9299 Swiss francs)
