Holcim acquires HM Factory to enter precast market in Poland















ZURICH, March 16 (Reuters) - Holcim (HOLN.S) on Thursday said it has acquired HM Factory, a provider of precast concrete products for an undisclosed sum.

HM Factory, which makes products used in walls, staircases and balconies, has annual sales of 18 million Swiss francs ($19.36 million).

($1 = 0.9299 Swiss francs)

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.