Holcim announces acquisition of French company Chrono Chape

The logo of Swiss cement maker Holcim is seen at its headquarters in Zug, Switzerland October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Holcim (HOLN.S) said on Thursday it will buy Chrono Chape, a French independent provider of on-site self-leveling screeds.

A purchase price has not been announced.

Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Tom Hogue

