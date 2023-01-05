Holcim announces acquisition of French company Chrono Chape
ZURICH, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Holcim (HOLN.S) said on Thursday it will buy Chrono Chape, a French independent provider of on-site self-leveling screeds.
A purchase price has not been announced.
Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Tom Hogue
