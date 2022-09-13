Honda considers listing electric motorcycle business - WSJ

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Honda Motor logo is pictured at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) is considering taking its electric motorcycle unit public, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing the Japanese manufacturer's managing officer Yoshishige Nomura.

The report, which did not disclose where the company would list its unit, said talks of the pros and cons of the plan were still at an early stage. (https://on.wsj.com/3La5Vi2)

Honda did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company said it plans to launch more than 10 electric motorcycle models globally over the next three years, as it aims to achieve carbon neutrality for motorcycles by the 2040s. read more

Honda dominates the global motorcycle business, but faces challenges in promoting higher-priced electric variants in developing economies.

The WSJ report also said some of Honda's rivals in markets such as India have lapped the company in introducing battery-powered motorcycles and bikes.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

