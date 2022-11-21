Hong Kong fintech WeLab seeks funds at $2 bln valuation -Bloomberg















Nov 21 (Reuters) - WeLab Ltd, a fintech company backed by investors including Sequoia Capital and Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, is weighing a new funding round that could value the firm at about $2 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

WeLab, backed by investors like Allianz (ALVG.DE) and Li Ka-Shing's Tom Group Ltd (2383.HK), is looking to raise $200 million to $250 million in the new round, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











