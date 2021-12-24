Hong Kong's CK Asset plans sale of aircraft leasing businesses for $4.28 bln

Dec 24 (Reuters) - CK Asset Holdings Ltd (1113.HK) said on Friday it had agreed to sell its aircraft-leasing businesses for an aggregate $4.28 billion, as it exits the sector while enhancing its strategic focus during the pandemic.

The Hong Kong property developer said it had agreed to sell the entire Accipiter Finance S.à r.l. and Manchester Aviation Finance S.à r.l. to Maverick Aviation Holdings Ltd, which is managed by Carlyle Aviation Partners - the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm of The Carlyle Group (CG.O).

CK Asset said an aggregate profit of $170 million is estimated from the disposals.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Donny Kwok. Editing by Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.