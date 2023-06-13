Hong Kong's HKBN ends buyout talks with HGC Global's parent
June 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's HKBN (1310.HK) said on Tuesday it had ended buyout talks with I Squared Asia Advisors, the parent company of internet service provider HGC Global Communications.
The telecom company had in March confirmed that it had received a non-binding letter of interest from I Squared, but did not disclose an offer price or any other details.
HKBN, which offers broadband network and Wi-Fi services, has also attracted interest from other firms.
Reuters in April reported that telecom giant China Mobile (0941.HK) was looking at buying the company.
HKBN currently has a market capitalisation of HK$6.69 billion ($853.98 million). Its stock is down nearly 9% since the talks were revealed on March 2.
I Squared's HGC was spun off from conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings (0001.HK) in 2017.
