HK's Swire Pacific buys Coca-Cola bottling ops in Vietnam, Cambodia

Logo of Swire Group is seen in Hong Kong, China December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

July 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd (0019.HK) said on Monday it would buy the packaging and distribution operations of Coca-Cola in Vietnam and Cambodia, marking its expansion into the southeast Asian beverages market.

Swire Pacific will pay $1.02 billion in cash for Coc a-Cola Indochina, which packages and distributes the beverage in the two southeast Asian countries.

The firm is buying Coca-Cola Indochina through its Swire Beverages and Swire Coca-Cola units, from Coca-Cola (Japan), which is ultimately owned by Coca-Cola Co (KO.N).

Swire Coca-Cola bottles the beverage for markets in Hong Kong and Taiwan, and parts of China and United States.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.