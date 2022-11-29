Horizon Therapeutics fields buyout interest from Amgen, J&J and Sanofi















Nov 29 (Reuters) - Horizon Therapeutics Plc (HZNP.O) said on Tuesday its board was engaged in highly preliminary discussions with Amgen Inc (AMGN.O), Sanofi (SASY.PA) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) unit Janssen Global Services for potential takeover offers.

The biotech company, which has a market capitalization of $17.7 billion, added there can be no certainty that any offer will be made.

Horizon Therapeutics makes drugs for rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.

