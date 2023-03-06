Hybe acquires further 0.98% stake in SM Entertainment through tender
SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - HYBE acquired a further 0.98% stake in its rival SM Entertainment through a tender offer, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.
The BTS agency sought to purchase up to 25% of SM through a tender offer last month but fell short of that goal.
HYBE owns a 15.78% stake in SM as of Monday.
