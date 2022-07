Hygiene products maker Essity buys Modibodi in Australia

Merck in advanced talks to buy Seagen in nearly $40-billion deal - WSJ

Deals · July 7, 2022

Drugmaker Merck & Co is in advanced talks to buy cancer-focused biotech company Seagen Inc in a deal that could be worth roughly $40 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.