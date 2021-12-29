Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Deals

Hygiene products maker Essity buys U.S. wound care firm Hydrofera

1 minute read

Essity sign is seen in Stockholm, Sweden May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products maker Essity said on Wednesday it had bought U.S advanced wound care products company Hydrofera.

Essity said in a statement the purchase price amounted to $116 million with a potential additional earnout amount of $15 million on a cash and debt free basis.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters