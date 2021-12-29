Deals
Hygiene products maker Essity buys U.S. wound care firm Hydrofera
1 minute read
STOCKHOLM, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products maker Essity said on Wednesday it had bought U.S advanced wound care products company Hydrofera.
Essity said in a statement the purchase price amounted to $116 million with a potential additional earnout amount of $15 million on a cash and debt free basis.
Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.