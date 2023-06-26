IBM to acquire software firm Apptio for $4.6 bln

June 26 (Reuters) - IBM (IBM.N) said on Monday it will acquire cloud software company Apptio from Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion in cash, in the latest deal to bolster its capabilities in cloud and automation.

Share of IBM were down less than 1% in premarket trading. IBM said it will finance the deal with cash on hand and expects the transaction to close in the latter half of 2023.

Founded in 2007, Seattle-based Apptio helps companies manage and understand their spending on cloud services and offers functionalities such as IT budgeting, forecasting and financial analyses.

