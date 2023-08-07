ICE, Black Knight agree with FTC to dismiss court case against proposed deal

A screen displays the logo for Black Knight on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) (ICE.N) and mortgage data vendor Black Knight (BKI.N) said on Monday they have agreed with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to dismiss a federal court case against their proposed deal.

The joint stipulation dissolves a temporary restraining order against ICE's $11.7 billion proposed buyout of Black Knight, allowing the companies and the FTC to continue working toward a final settlement agreement, the companies said.

The agreement comes a month after Black Knight agreed to sell a second unit to soothe regulatory concerns over its $11.7 billion proposed buyout by ICE.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee

