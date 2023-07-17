ICE buyout target Black Knight to sell unit to ease antitrust concerns

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage data vendor Black Knight (BKI.N) said on Monday it would sell its Optimal Blue business for $700 million, in an attempt to quell antitrust concerns over its proposed buyout by NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange (ICE.N).

Canadian business software provider Constellation Software (CSU.TO) will buy the unit.

ICE's $11.7 billion deal for Black Knight has come under scrutiny from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission amid concerns among some U.S. lawmakers that the pricing power ICE would gain in the mortgage data market could lead to higher costs for consumers.

In March, the companies said they would take the battle to court to save the deal, if necessary.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.