ICE buyout target Black Knight to sell unit to ease antitrust concerns
July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage data vendor Black Knight (BKI.N) said on Monday it would sell its Optimal Blue business for $700 million, in an attempt to quell antitrust concerns over its proposed buyout by NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange (ICE.N).
Canadian business software provider Constellation Software (CSU.TO) will buy the unit.
ICE's $11.7 billion deal for Black Knight has come under scrutiny from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission amid concerns among some U.S. lawmakers that the pricing power ICE would gain in the mortgage data market could lead to higher costs for consumers.
In March, the companies said they would take the battle to court to save the deal, if necessary.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsIndia's Sheela Foam to buy mattress maker Kurlon for $262 mln
Mattress maker Sheela Foam on Monday said it will buy a nearly 95% stake in rival Kurlon for 21.5 billion rupees ($262.09 million) in a cash deal as it eyes a bigger share in India's mattress market.
- DealsCanadian miner B2Gold hunting for more assets after Sabina Gold deal
B2Gold Corp said it would consider further opportunities to acquire gold assets to accelerate growth even after its recent purchase of Sabina Gold , which gave it its first project in home country Canada.