Illumina forecasts strong 2022 revenue, signs four partnership deals

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc (ILMN.O) on Monday forecast 2022 revenue above Wall Street estimates, counting on strong demand for its genetic sequencing products, and said it had signed collaboration agreements with four healthcare companies.

The company expects revenue of $5.15 billion to $5.24 billion in 2022, a growth of 14% to 16% year-over-year and higher than analysts' average estimate $4.90 billion, according Refinitiv IBES.

It also posted a preliminary revenue estimate of about $4.52 billion for 2021 and announced a series of deals.

The first was with breast cancer diagnostics company Agendia NV , to develop genome-based panel tests for cancer diagnosis.

It also signed a deal with drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim to identify which patients are best suited to its new medicines, and a collaboration agreement with UnitedHealth Group Inc's (UNH.N) health services unit, Optum.

Its fourth partnership was with Nashville Biosciences, a unit of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, for using the university's biobank of about 250,000 human DNA samples to improve medicine development.

