India tribunal allows Jet Airways ownership transfer to consortium-report
BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - India's national company law tribunal has allowed the ownership of carrier Jet Airways to be transferred to the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, news channel CNBC TV 18 reported on Friday.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsUnited Internet's Ionos to launch IPO process this month - sources
United Internet's web hosting subsidiary Ionos wants to begin the process for an initial public offering (IPO) this month, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
- CommoditiesMaverix says shareholders approve deal with Triple Flag
Gold royalty firm Maverix Metals Inc said on Thursday its shareholders have approved peer Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp's acquisition of the company.