India tribunal allows Jet Airways ownership transfer to consortium-report

Jet Airways aircrafts are seen parked as an IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to land at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - India's national company law tribunal has allowed the ownership of carrier Jet Airways to be transferred to the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, news channel CNBC TV 18 reported on Friday.

Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

