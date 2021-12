BENGALURU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian edtech giant Byju's is in advanced discussions to go public through one of Churchill Capital's special-purpose acquisition companies (SPAC), Bloomberg News reported, citing sources.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

