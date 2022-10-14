India's Adani Enterprises says not evaluating plans to buy Jaiprakash Associates cement unit















BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS) on Friday said it was not evaluating a proposal to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's (JAIA.NS) cement business.

The Adani Group made the disclosure in a stock exchange filing after a Bloomberg News report from earlier this week said the conglomerate was in talks to buy the cement unit for $606 million.

Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru











