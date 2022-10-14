India's Adani Enterprises says not evaluating plans to buy Jaiprakash Associates cement unit

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS) on Friday said it was not evaluating a proposal to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's (JAIA.NS) cement business.

The Adani Group made the disclosure in a stock exchange filing after a Bloomberg News report from earlier this week said the conglomerate was in talks to buy the cement unit for $606 million.

Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

