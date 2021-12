Boards with Reebok store logo are seen on a shopping center at the outlet village Belaya Dacha outside Moscow, Russia, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor/File Photo

BENGALURU, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ADIA.NS)said on Tuesday it had in-principal approved buying exclusive online and offline rights to the global sports wear brand Reebok for the Indian market.

(This story corrects company name in headline)

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

