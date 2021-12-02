India's Bharti Airtel in talks to buy majority stake in Dish TV - report

A girl checks her mobile phone as she walks past the Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) is in early talks to buy a majority stake in broadcast satellite service provider Dish TV India Ltd (DSTV.NS), financial daily Mint reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Dish TV jumped 4.8% in early trade to hit their upper circuit at 18.40 rupees.

Airtel and Dish TV did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

The report said Airtel executives have had discussions with Dish TV parent Essel Group's founder, Subhash Chandra, for the deal.

Accounting firm EY, which Airtel has hired to inspect Dish TV's financials, submitted the due diligence report to the telecom company on Oct. 25, the Mint said.

