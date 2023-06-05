India's Byju's to list unit Aakash Education by mid-2024

BENGALURU, June 5 (Reuters) - Indian edtech company Byju's on Monday said it will take its educational institute Aakash Education Services public through an initial public offering (IPO) by mid-2024.

