India's competition regulator approves Sony-Zee merger with conditions - ET Now















NEW DELHI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India's competition regulator has approved a merger between the Indian unit of Japan's Sony (6758.T) and Zee Entertainment (ZEE.NS) if certain conditions are met, television channel ET Now reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Sony and Zee did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta, Editing by Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.