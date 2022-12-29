India's Eicher Motors to invest in Spanish EV firm Stark















BENGALURU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Eicher Motors Ltd (EICH.NS) will buy a nearly 10.35% stake in Spanish electric motorcycle maker Stark Future SL for 50 million euros ($53.22 million), it said on Thursday, the latest such investment by an Indian company amid rising demand for EVs.

The parent of Royal Enfield will nominate a director to the board of Stark, which currently does not have a facility in India.

"This investment will pave the way for a long term partnership in collaborative research and development in electric motorcycles, technology sharing, technical licensing, and manufacturing," Eicher said in a stock exchange filing.

Rival bikemaker Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS)said in September it would invest in California-based Zero Motorcycles to jointly develop electric motorcycles.

EVs are expected to account for 33% of global sales by 2028, according to consultant AlixPartners, from less than 8% last year.

($1 = 0.9396 euros)

Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila











