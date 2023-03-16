India's Eris buys nine dermatology brands from Dr. Reddy's for $33 mln
BENGALURU, March 16 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Eris Lifesciences Ltd (ERIS.NS) said on Thursday it bought nine dermatology brands from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.NS) in a 2.75 billion rupees ($33.2 million) deal to expand its portfolio in cosmetic dermatology.
The all-cash deal will be closed on or before March 31, Eris said in a stock exchange filing.
Separately, Dr. Reddy's said the divested non-core dermatology brands included Hydroheal, Revilus, Avarta and Aquaderm to Eris.
The deal comes two months after Eris said it would acquire a portfolio of dermatology brands from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLEN.NS) for 3.4 billion rupees to deepen its presence in the anti-fungal and anti-psoriasis segments.
Shares of Eris closed 1% lower on Thursday in their sixth straight session of losses. They have fallen 10% since announcing the deal with Glenmark.
($1 = 82.7250 Indian rupees)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsGlobal Switch in talks with EQT still for a sale of control -sources
Chinese-controlled international data centre provider Global Switch is still in talks with private equity firm EQT about a sale, three people with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.