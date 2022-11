BENGALURU, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian generic injectables maker Gland Pharma Ltd said on Tuesday it will buy French pharmaceutical firm Cenexi for 120 million euros ($124.3 million) as it looks to expand its presence in European markets.

($1 = 0.9651 euros)

Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











