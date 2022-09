BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indian bikemaker Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) said on Thursday it will collaborate and invest $60 million in California-based Zero Motorcycles for developing electric motorcycles.

Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V











