India's IndInfravit to buy five road projects from Brookfield in $1.2 bln deal

BENGALURU, June 10 (Reuters) - India's infrastructure investment trust Indinfravit Trust (INNF.NS) said on Friday it would acquire five operational road projects from companies owned by funds managed by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management in a deal valued at about $1.2 billion, including debt.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

