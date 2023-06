BENGALURU, June 23 (Reuters) - India's insurance regulator has approved the transfer of HDFC Life Insurance (HDFL.NS) shares owned by mortgage lender HDFC Ltd (HDFC.NS) to HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) due to their merger, the life insurer said on Friday.

